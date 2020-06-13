https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2020/06/13/atlanta-police-shot-killed-man-friday-resisted-arrest/

“During the arrest, the male subject resisted and a struggle ensued. The officer deployed a Taser. Witnesses report that during the struggle the male subject grabbed and was in possession of the Taser,” the GBI said. “It has also been reported that the male subject was shot by an officer in the struggle over the Taser.”

Because this happened in a public spot where other people were waiting to get food, most of the incident was captured on cell-phone video. You won’t see the actual shooting in any of these clips but you will hear it (along with some NSFW commentary).

Officer involved shooting last night in Atlanta, GA (District 5) I grew up in this neighborhood. It’s time to have the conversation! RESISTING arrest, excessive force, & justified shootings😞 this young man is deceased. #RayshardBrooks #Atlanta #Police #District5 pic.twitter.com/MSogObtUZF — Angela Stanton King 🇺🇸 (@theangiestanton) June 13, 2020

This is going to be dissected like the Zapruder film but here’s my first impression. You can see one officer attempting to subdue Brooks using a taser. Brooks takes the taser with his left hand, throws off one officer and manages to get up and run. Another officer fires his taser and as Brooks runs the officer follows him. You can see the taser leads and hear it discharging as they pass the camera. Then the second officer runs past the camera and someone fires three shots. When the camera turns back we see that Brooks is down and not moving.

Given that Brooks was caught drunk driving, the arrest seems appropriate. We don’t see what set off the altercation but the officers clearly made multiple attempts to use tasers rather than bullets. Brooks is fighting and throwing punches so there’s no doubt the resisting arrest in this case was real rather than imagined. What’s not clear is what justified the use of deadly force. Brooks did take the officer’s taser but from what we see he was running away, not attempting to use the taser on them or anyone else. We can’t actually see (in the video above) what happened in the final seconds before the shots were fired. Was Brooks shot in the back or had he turned around?

What we do know is the immediate reaction from people at the scene: “It happened again, bruh.”

Large group gathering after officer-involved shooting at Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta; few details confirmed pic.twitter.com/EZg6EuYHgW — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 13, 2020

Here’s video from another witness (you can actually hear him briefly in the clip above) who claims cops were interacting calmly with Brooks for 20 minutes before the altercation started. [Lots of NSFW language.]

🚨Atlanta police shot and killed a Black man tonight … Here is the direct aftermath. … Meanwhile Keisha Lance Bottoms is doing CNN interviews and panels pic.twitter.com/SNEUY5UujM — The Ghetto Rhetorician (@Issa_Brae) June 13, 2020

Here’s another clip of the immediate aftermath:

What’s the names of the two race soldiers with Atlanta PD who racially executed #RayshardBrooks during the #AntiBlackWar ? pic.twitter.com/oB0Fq1IFTS — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) June 13, 2020

George Floyd’s funeral was four days ago and the officers involved have been arrested and charged. It seemed the violent protests, at least the worst of it, was behind us. Now we have this new case, also caught on video, and this morning there is a protest at the scene with people blocking traffic in front of the Wendys. The leader of the protest is saying, “This is the new ground zero.”

John Wade, a leader of the demonstration here at the Wendy’s on University Avenue, where Rayshard Brooks was killed overnight in an officer-involved shooting: “This is the new ground zero. Another man was taken right at this spot.”https://t.co/Kv1vwlbkwU pic.twitter.com/l9eT2b7ylT — Scott Trubey (@FitzTrubey) June 13, 2020

Demonstrators continue to block University Avenue. “Respect what we’re trying to do. Turn your car around.” pic.twitter.com/iWETbRQo6M — Scott Trubey (@FitzTrubey) June 13, 2020

An APD Officer got a motorist to turnaround. Demonstrators had blocked the road and surrounded the car. pic.twitter.com/6NhohCHzaN — Scott Trubey (@FitzTrubey) June 13, 2020

There is already some disagreement between officials about what is seen in the video. Atlanta City Councilwoman Joyce Sheperd says the shooting was not justified. A spokesman for the Atlanta PD says he’s not sure.

Could not get this video to send earlier. Here is APD Major CT Peek saying he could not say if the shooting was unjustified from the video because it didn’t show the shooting. Then Councilwoman Joyce Sheperd says, from what she saw, the shooting “was not justified. Period.” pic.twitter.com/t4KnDl23Kj — Scott Trubey (@FitzTrubey) June 13, 2020

Finally, as I write this, demonstrators have gathered outside police headquarters. It’s peaceful at the moment and I hope it stays that way, but as we’ve seen many times now, there is often a change in the tone of the protests at night.

Several dozen demonstrators outside Atlanta police headquarters about to march through downtown. The man speaking, John Wade, said he learned Rayshard Brooks was a cousin by marriage pic.twitter.com/J2dJPjlCxS — Scott Trubey (@FitzTrubey) June 13, 2020

