(ZERO HEDGE) A small cluster of cases discovered late this week in Beijing’s Fengtai district prompted authorities to keep local children out of school, while a wider net of concentrated testing has revealed, once again, a startling reality: while 4 symptomatic cases were reportedly uncovered, according to the Chinese state press, another 45 ‘asymptomatic’ cases were also uncovered, leading China’s totalitarian contact tracers to a local seafood market.

Authorities have ordered the market shut for a deep cleaning after determining that it was the epicenter of the latest outbreak.

In a surprisingly lengthy report, the Global Times explores the role of China’s sprawling food markets in spreading the virus.

