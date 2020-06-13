https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/bill-maher-blasts-defund-police-branding-dems-f-ing-stupid/

(FOX NEWS) Leave it to the left to be their own worst enemy — again, Bill Maher said Friday night.

The “Real Time” host slammed the “Defund the police” mantra — claiming the slogan threatens any gains in police reform that liberals and Democrats may have hoped to gain following the death of George Floyd.

Many people are simply unclear about what “Defund the police” even means, he said during his opening monologue.

