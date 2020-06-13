https://www.theblaze.com/news/bill-maher-defund-the-police-stupid

Bill Maher weighed in on the defund the police movement that many progressives have been pushing since the death of George Floyd. Maher blasted the defund the police policy as a “terrible idea,” and castigated Democrats who supported the idea.

“Liberals want to take police money, police funds and divert it to community services, which sounds like a very good thing, good idea,” he said during the opening monologue of “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

“But they’re calling it ‘defund the police,’ which sounds bad!” he added.

“That is so Democrats for you,” Maher said. “They must have meetings to be this f****ing stupid about politics. ‘Hey, guys. We’re making some headway here. Um, how can we turn this into something that makes people have to vote for Trump?'”

Maher explained that the defund the police movement threatens real and legitimate police reforms that many across both political parties have been demanding since the death of George Floyd.

Maher cited Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey (D) being booted out of a Black Lives Matter protest because he said he wouldn’t abolish the city’s police force.

“I worry that Democrats are wandering into another purity test that’s not going to serve them well,” Maher said. “And it’s going to be about how much you want to get rid of police altogether.”

Later in the show, Maher pointed out that only a third of black Americans support defunding the police.

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden came out this week as opposing defunding the police.

“As his criminal justice proposal made clear months ago, Vice President Biden does not believe that police should be defunded,” Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates said in a statement on Monday.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) called the efforts to defund police departments “outlandish” and “nonsense.”

“I’m all for social work and mental health,” McConnell said on Monday. “Call me old-fashioned, but I think you may actually want a police officer to stop a criminal and arrest him before we try to work through his feelings.”

