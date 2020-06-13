https://thehill.com/homenews/media/502593-bill-maher-tees-off-on-f-ing-stupid-defund-the-police-message-terrible-idea

“Real Time” host Bill MaherWilliam (Bill) MaherBill Maher: ‘Reckless experiment’ of coronavirus shutdowns may have fueled Floyd protests Bill Maher offers ‘signs you’re a Karen’ list: ‘You were voted most likely to make a citizen’s arrest’ Michael Moore: The only way Trump wins in 2020 is if he ‘cheats’ MORE began his Friday evening show with a message slamming the narrative of many protesters across the country, calling the idea of defunding the police “f—ing stupid” and a “terrible idea.”

He talked about how the recent narrative by protesters has been widely supportive of “liberals [who] want to take police money — police funds — and divert it to community service,” saying it sounds like a good idea.

However, Maher had qualms with the phrasing used to describe reallocating the funding of law enforcement.

“They’re calling it ‘defund the police,’ which sounds bad! That is so Democrats for you. They must have meetings to be this f—ing stupid about politics. ‘Hey, guys. We’re making some headway here. Um, how can we turn this into something that makes people have to vote for Trump?'”

He later said during his panel discussion that “defunding” was a “terrible way to put it,” adding that “only a third” of black Americans are supportive of defunding the police.

Maher referenced the protests in Minneapolis that erupted over police brutality and the death of George Floyd last month while in police custody. He pointed out that Mayor Jacob Frey (D) was ousted from the demonstrations because he said he would not abolish the city’s police force.

“I worry that Democrats are wandering into another purity test that’s not going to serve them well,” Maher said. “And it’s going to be about how much you want to get rid of police altogether.”

Maher also used his opening monologue to tear into President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump reschedules Tulsa rally after criticism of overlap with Juneteenth New York Times endorses Engel primary challenger Trump campaign manager says 300,000 tickets registered for upcoming rally MORE over his accusations that a wounded 75-year-old Buffalo protester could have been an “ANTIFA provocateur” who was trying to “set up” law enforcement.

“Are we sure it was even the cops? It could have been Joe Scarborough Charles (Joe) Joseph ScarboroughHillicon Valley: Senators raise concerns over government surveillance of protests | Amazon pauses police use of its facial recognition tech | FBI warns hackers are targeting mobile banking apps Homeland Security Democrats urge Zuckerberg to act on ‘dangerous’ Trump posts Scarborough, Hunt laud Romney for joining protesters: ‘Such a turning point’ for GOP support of Trump MORE,” Maher riffed on the president’s widely assumed conspiratorial tweet.

Buffalo protester shoved by Police could be an ANTIFA provocateur. 75 year old Martin Gugino was pushed away after appearing to scan police communications in order to black out the equipment. @OANN I watched, he fell harder than was pushed. Was aiming scanner. Could be a set up? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2020

