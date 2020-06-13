https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/black-man-rashard-brooks-resists-arrest-wrestles-cops-grabs-taser-shot-dead-video/

A Atlanta man was shot dead Friday night in Atlanta.

Rayshard Brooks fell asleep in the Wendy’s parking lot.

When the police arrived Rayshard failed a breathalyzer test. When police attempted to arrest Brooks he because violent.

The black man was caught on camera wrestling with police and resisting arrest.

The man was then shot dead after he took the officer’s taser gun and fled down the street.

Another video of the incident pic.twitter.com/lzD3i8UHiP — BallerAlert (@balleralert) June 13, 2020

The Atlanta Police Shot & killed a man last night that was sleeping in a car in a Wendys parking lot pic.twitter.com/TnjBKYfohJ — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) June 13, 2020

Here is the same video.

Brooks was fighting two police officers.

[embedded content]

Reaction from Jesse Lee Peterson.

Here we go again. If you don’t want to get shot, don’t resist arrest and don’t fight with the police. #AtlantaShooting pic.twitter.com/P3mnJTCs5A — Jesse Lee Peterson (@JLPtalk) June 13, 2020

