(SYRACUSE POST_STANDARD) Lady Antebellum announced Thursday that they’ll be changing their name to “Lady A” due to the word antebellum’s long history of ties to the pre-Civil War South and slavery. But in a cruel twist of irony, it appears they’ve stolen the name from a black woman.

Rolling Stone reports a Seattle blues singer named Lady A has been recording under that name for more than 20 years — long before the country trio formed in 2006. She has three albums and two EPs on Spotify, the music streaming service where Lady Antebellum has already updated their name to also say Lady A.

