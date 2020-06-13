https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-rioters-burn-down-wendys-in-atlanta-where-rayshard-brooks-was-killed

Violent rioters burned down a Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta on Saturday night and temporarily shut down an interstate after an officer involved shooting led to the death of Rayshard Brooks.

WATCH:

Social media posts by local reporters showed an interstate that was shutdown by the rioters but was later reopened after it was cleared by law enforcement.

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

