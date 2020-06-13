https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-rioters-burn-down-wendys-in-atlanta-where-rayshard-brooks-was-killed

Violent rioters burned down a Wendy’s restaurant in Atlanta on Saturday night and temporarily shut down an interstate after an officer involved shooting led to the death of Rayshard Brooks.

Fire at Wendy’s on University Ave in southwest Atlanta raging. A night to remember in Atlanta: Rayshard Brooks shot by an officer, the chief of Atlanta police resigned, and protesters stormed the interstate. Now, fire. #AtlantaShooting #AtlantaProtest pic.twitter.com/Fgjq7jhDiZ — Ric Garni (@RICGARNI) June 14, 2020

Social media posts by local reporters showed an interstate that was shutdown by the rioters but was later reopened after it was cleared by law enforcement.

🚨RED ALERT 9:35p Atlanta: It’s the moment protesters entered the Downtown Connector (I-75/I-85) at University Ave (Exit 244). It’s shut down in both directions. Use I-285 as an alternate. #atltraffic @wsbradio @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/c0p7ico5q9 — Mark McKay (@mckayWSB) June 14, 2020

Police are now detaining / arresting everyone remaining in the line blocking the road. Looks like 25 or so remain on the bridge deck. pic.twitter.com/glenIBKB9w — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) June 14, 2020

Atlanta SWAT has showed up with their gear. Helmets and shields. Police continue to arrest the remaining protesters. Looks like Interstate could be reopened shortly safely. pic.twitter.com/rSLVoMDfHp — Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) June 14, 2020

