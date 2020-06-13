http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/YpRpuqLaI3g/cancel-yourselves-you-lousy-twits.php
Tyler O’Neil draws attention to Tom Cotton’s resistance to the mass hysteria of the past few weeks in “Tom Cotton EVISCERATES Cancel Culture in ‘Obelisk of Wokeness’ Speech” (conclusion in video below). Speaking on the Senate floor, Senator Cotton let the fur fly. The leftist twits have labored to mock his speech, but the evidence cited in the speech speaks for itself and supports his conclusion.
The greatest defense against against tyranny, racism & oppression isn’t Cancel Culture.
It’s continued dedication to our founding creed, that all men are created equal. pic.twitter.com/RGgQbsK3r7
— Tom Cotton (@SenTomCotton) June 12, 2020