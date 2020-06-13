https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/chaz-live-update-white-people-told-give-10-one-black-person-autonomous-zone-black-person-seen-cheering-new-rule/

The situation in the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) in Seattle is about what you would expect about now.

They built a border wall and established segregated gardens.

Today the CHAZ Community leader told all white people to give $10 to a black person.

Considering most of the people in CHAZ haven’t held a job in a while this could be quite a sacrifice.

The black person in the video is seen clapping and cheering.

Revenge is great!

Via Ian Miles Cheong:

All white people are required to give $10 to one black person in the CHAZ autonomous zone. pic.twitter.com/LRETSvOzci — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 13, 2020

