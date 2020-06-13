http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Twp4qgXwygQ/

Multiple cases of Chinese coronavirus in the nation’s southern Guangzhou province are the result of infected fecal water causing environmental pollution, according to a local investigation reported by the Global Times.

The state-propaganda outlet quoted Yuan Jun, the deputy director of the Center for Disease Control in Guangzhou, as saying that having examined a cluster of infections in a village outside the city, they had determined fecal water from a ruptured sewage pipe was polluting the surrounding environment. Those infected with the virus were found in three residential buildings receiving the infected water supply.

“The infection route was difficult to track, mainly because all six new cases, living on the first and second floors, had no close contact with other infected residents, and although their buildings were next to each other, they had no existing windows connecting them,” said Yuan.

Further research reportedly showed that a dozen environmental samples collected from around the three buildings tested positive for the Chinese coronavirus.

“The CDC quickly carried out an investigation at the residential buildings, finding a 10-centimeter hole in a PVC sewer pipe which makes its way down the second floor, where the first two cases live,” noted the Times.

“In fact, it turns out that the toilet’s fecal water of the first two infected residents, whose toilet also tested positive for coronavirus, had leaked from the pipe, and later spread to the other two buildings due to heavy rain, infecting more areas,” Yuan explained. “We came to the conclusion that the cluster was caused by environmental pollution.”

Having been the source of the coronavirus in the city of Wuhan, China was the first country to see the virus spread and to enforce lockdown measures aimed at containing its spread. As a result, China also became the first country to return to a semblance of normality, although this latest case is just one of the numerous reports that the epidemic never subsided in the country, despite Communist Party reports declaring otherwise.

Over a hundred countries have demanded an international investigation into the source of the virus, as well as allegations that the Chinese Communist Party had withheld vital information that could have contained its spread. Beijing continues to aggressively push back against attempts to send independent experts for an inquiry.

Last month, senior regime officials released a lengthy report on their response to the coronavirus pandemic, claiming a rigorous and lengthy investigation unsurprisingly found that China provided all the necessary information to the world in both a timely and transparent manner.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

