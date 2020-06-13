https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/fawlty-towers-john-cleese-attacks-cowardly-network-episodes-removal/

(BBC NEWS) John Cleese has laid into the “cowardly and gutless” BBC after an episode of Fawlty Towers was temporarily removed from a BBC-owned streaming platform.

A 1975 episode titled The Germans was taken off UKTV’s streaming service because it contains “racial slurs”.

In it, the Major uses highly offensive language, and Cleese’s Basil Fawlty declares “don’t mention the war”.

Cleese wrote on Twitter: “The BBC is now run by a mixture of marketing people and petty bureaucrats.”

