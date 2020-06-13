https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/former-snl-star-jay-pharoah-releases-footage-cop-kneeling-neck/

(FOX NEWS) Former “Saturday Night Live” star Jay Pharoah is revealing details of a police encounter that left him in a similar situation to George Floyd.

In a 4-minute video posted to his Instagram, Pharoah, 32, says he was out exercising in Los Angeles months ago when he was approached by a police officer who ordered him to get on the ground.

“As I’m walking across the street, Corbin and Ventura, I see an officer to the left of me. I’m not thinking anything of it, because I’m a law-abiding citizen,” Pharoah narrates over the footage.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

