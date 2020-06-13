https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/west-point-graduates-write-letter-directed-military-leaders-stand-president-trump/

A group of former West Point graduates wrote a letter rebuking the politicization of the military, targeting recent moves by military leadership in a veiled attack of President Trump.



As was previously reported, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper broke with his superior, President Trump, last week saying he opposes using the US Military against the violent far left mobs in cities across the United States.

Via WGN — Esper told reporters the Insurrection Act, which would allow Trump to use active-duty military for law enforcement in containing street protests, should be invoked in the United States “only in the most urgent and dire of situations.” He declared, “We are not in one of those situations now.”

Next over the weekend, Secretary Esper ordered the National Guard troops sent to Washington DC to NOT carry any guns or ammunition.

TRENDING: Biden Narrows VP Pick Down to Six Women — But Look Who’s NOT on the List!

Esper also ordered all active-duty troops out of Washington DC.

Esper reportedly made this order without consulting the White House.

Secretary Esper is now putting National Guardsmen in danger.

Apparently Esper’s actions were not enough for the upcoming graduates at West Point.

CD Media reported:

On the eve of their graduation from the United States Military Academy, a group of hundreds of West Point graduates published a letter Thursday rebuking the politicization of the military. The letter comes two days before President Trump is scheduled to give an address during a commencement and commissioning ceremony on campus, for which 1,000 cadets have been recalled from sheltering-in-place at home during the coronavirus pandemic. “By accepting your commission, you incur a moral purpose and obligation to provide for the common defense. In doing so you enable the nation to fulfill the full range of its aspirations,” the concerned alumni wrote in the letter, published by Medium. “Today, our Constitutional aspirations remain unfulfilled.”

The Military Times went further to state:

Sadly, the government has threatened to use the Army in which you serve as a weapon against fellow Americans engaging in these legitimate protests,” the alumni wrote. “Worse, military leaders, who took the same oath you take today, have participated in politically charged events.”

The full list of alumni who have signed this letter can be seen here.

These former cadets have problems with military leadership protecting fellow Americans from radical socialist rioters but have no problem with the Secretary of Defense going against the President in denying Americans and the Washington DC area protection as rioters were destroying the city and targeting the White House?

This is a disgraceful moment for West Point. This letter is very disturbing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

