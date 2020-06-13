http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/KqlCJkfuZ8s/

Many gays and fellow left-wingers took to Twitter to condemn the statement by gay actor George Takei that defending biological sex makes people sound “scientifically ignorant” and “elevate[s] transphobia.”

Takei, who played Sulu on Star Trek and has since become a progressive activist, criticized Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling’s assertion that biological sex cannot be erased to promote transgender ideology.

A number of gays and other progressive Twitter users sided with Rowling, with many claiming there can be no “same-sex” attraction unless biological “sex” exists, and others commenting on the horrific experiences families are enduring with children who claim they are uncomfortable with their biological sex.

One Twitter user accused Takei:

“You’re throwing females & your fellow homosexuals under the bus. You do realise that ‘gay’ has been redefined so that we’re no longer same sex attracted, & in stating our same sex attraction we’re being called transphobic? Support our trans family but accept reality. Sex matters.”

Another Twitter user replied to Takei, “Straightforward question: Are you, as an openly gay man, open to dating a trans man? Because if not, you’re just as ‘transphobic’ as the rest of us.”

Following with the same argument, another challenged Takei’s statement, “So, transmen ARE men. So gay men need to include gay transmen as potential lovers OR they are transphobic. And straight women are transphobes if they don’t want to date a guy just because he is a transman. Right?”

“I stand with @jk_rowling,” tweeted a progressive parent, “because my son has ROGD [rapid-onset gender dysphoria] and I can no longer trust his pediatrician. Gender ideology is tearing our family apart. We are liberal progressives but feel politically homeless.”

Still another progressive user chimed in: “I am ashamed of being part of the race that vilified and castigates @jk_rowling for having an opinion. I share her opinion and tomorrow I am going to take my ‘woke’ organisation, which has swallowed the Stoneballs Kool-aid to task. I might get sacked, but I don’t care.”

In Rowling’s recent essay published on her website, she discussed the term “Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminist” (TERF), which radical transgender activists are using as a means to suppress biological women.

Rowling, who said she has done research on transgender ideology for a new book, said:

In practice, a huge and diverse cross-section of women are currently being called TERFs and the vast majority have never been radical feminists.

But accusations of TERFery have been sufficient to intimidate many people, institutions and organisations I once admired, who’re cowering before the tactics of the playground. ‘They’ll call us transphobic!’ ‘They’ll say I hate trans people!’ What next, they’ll say you’ve got fleas? Speaking as a biological woman, a lot of people in positions of power really need to grow a pair (which is doubtless literally possible, according to the kind of people who argue that clownfish prove humans aren’t a dimorphic species).

Rowling said transgender activists have reached a whole new level of misogyny in their treatment of biological women. She wrote:

We’re living through the most misogynistic period I’ve experienced. Back in the 80s, I imagined that my future daughters, should I have any, would have it far better than I ever did, but between the backlash against feminism and a porn-saturated online culture, I believe things have got significantly worse for girls.

“Never have I seen women denigrated and dehumanised to the extent they are now,” the author said.

