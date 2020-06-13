https://www.theblaze.com/news/george-floyd-family-civil-case-chauvin

The family of George Floyd will file a lawsuit against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. The attorney for the family also said they would sue the three other cops charged in the death of Floyd.

“The family intends on holding Derek Chauvin fully accountable in every aspect, criminal and civil, for the wrongful death of George Floyd,” Crump told CNN’s Victor Blackwell. “When you consider that he still may be eligible for this pension. Well, that suggests, Victor, that the system is all wrong.”

Despite being fired from the Minneapolis Police Department and being charged with second-degree murder for the death of Floyd on May 25, Chauvin is still eligible for a $1 million taxpayer-funded pension — even if he is convicted. Chauvin is the ex-cop who had his knee on Floyd’s neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds.

The Minnesota Public Employees Retirement Association told CBS News that members can start early retirement benefits at the age of 50. “If Chauvin started collecting a $50,000 annual benefit when he’s 55, he stands to receive more than $1 million in payouts if he lives to at least 75,” the association said.

“It wasn’t just the knee of Derek Chauvin that killed George Floyd in Minneapolis, it was the knee of the entire police department. Because when you have that kind of culture and behavior of a police department, it is foreseeable that something like this is going to happen,” Crump said.

Crump said the family intends to file a civil lawsuit against “everybody” involved in Floyd’s death.

Thomas Lane, J. Kueng, and Tou Thao, the three other officers at the scene of Floyd’s death, were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Chauvin is being held on $1 million bail. If convicted, Chauvin faces a prison sentence of up to 40 years.

