In Seattle, the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, or CHAZ, seeks to create a communal experiment in governing free of cops. With raucous meetings in the Seattle People Department, formerly known as the Seattle Police Department in the East Precinct, CHAZ remains a work in progress covered in graffiti and fueled by vegans.

Beyond its barricaded border, however, CHAZ is redefining governance. In Seattle, Democatric Mayor Jenny Durkan is dismissing the concept that governing Seattle requires her to … well, to govern Seattle. In Washington, President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump reschedules Tulsa rally after criticism of overlap with Juneteenth New York Times endorses Engel primary challenger Trump campaign manager says 300,000 tickets registered for upcoming rally MORE is claiming authority he does not have to retake the city. It is the tale of two very different cities, with one leader abdicating her authority and the other exaggerating his.

Washington state leaders have struggled to excuse or ignore that people have taken control of a police precinct and six blocks of the state’s largest — and the country’s 15th largest — city. Democratic Governor Jay Inslee was widely ridiculed for denying he was aware of the takeover, which has been the focus of every major network and newspaper for days.

As Inslee struggled with his denial, Durkan moved quickly to acceptance. Despite images of men patrolling CHAZ with semiautomatic weapons and extensive property damage, Durkan shrugged off suggestions that she might have a responsibility to regain control of the area. In an interview, she described the takeover as nothing more than a “block party.” Pressed about when she might act, Durkan said she might just abandon the area and allow for “a summer of love.” Nevertheless, both Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best reportedly denied giving the order to abandon the precinct.

In some ways, that was the greatest achievement of the anarchist contingent: Government seems to have melted away, not just inside CHAZ but in Seattle. Indeed, they are witnessing what Frederick Engels once foretold as the goal of Marxism: “The state is not ‘abolished’, it withers away.”

Durkan’s support for “their desire to build a better world” ignores the fact that she was elected to govern the entire city. Withdrawing police and acquiescing to mob control of the area is antithetical to government’s most basic concepts. Indeed, unwilling citizens of CHAZ could sue over the decision to surrender control of their neighborhoods. The city also could be sued for damages caused by its abandonment.

The irony is that Durkan and the city would be protected by the very thing that the denizens of CHAZ — and Democratic leaders nationally — have called to eliminate: immunity. Police have won lawsuits over the failure to prevent injuries or to respond to calls as being a discretionary decision left to a city. Some of those cases turned on the “public-duty doctrine” shielding governments from liability in refusing to act to enforce laws.

In 1856, the Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit against a sheriff who allowed a gang of workmen to effectively hold a man hostage over unpaid money; the court ruled that the sheriff owed a duty to the public generally, not to individual citizens. Thus, Durkan could rely on the same antebellum precedent to excuse her own refusal to act in CHAZ.

While Durkan abandons her responsibilities, President Trump is threatening to exceed his own. He tweeted that the “anarchist takeover” in Seattle is a case of domestic terrorism. Whatever CHAZ is, it is not terrorism. The mayhem has been largely peaceful, if also destructive, and Trump’s habit of calling critics and protesters “traitors” and “terrorists” is unnerving. However, he went further this time, tweeting, “Take back your city now. If you don’t do it, I will. This is not a game. These ugly Anarchists must be stopped immediately. Move fast!” Even when stated in all caps, the president’s assertion of authority is as radically overstated as Durkan’s is radically understated.

Under our federalism system, police powers largely reside with the states under the Tenth Amendment. The Constitution does give a president express authority for “calling forth the Militia to execute the Laws of the Union, suppress Insurrections and repel Invasions.” In the Insurrection Act, Congress authorized presidents to use troops in response to rioting that rises to the level of an “insurrection” that “opposes or obstructs the execution of the laws of the United States or impedes the course of justice under those laws.”

The Constitution also gives Congress significant powers to quell disturbances. Article One authorizes Congress to “provide for calling forth the Militia to execute the Laws of the Union, suppress Insurrections and repel Invasions.” However, Seattle’s disorder is not an insurrection or a challenge to federal authority. It is a local, largely peaceful protest that is being allowed to continue by city officials.

Under the Insurrection Act, the president may intervene when requested by a state’s legislature (or a governor, if the legislature cannot convene) to suppress insurrection. In this case, there is neither a rebellion nor a request. The Insurrection Act also allows for unilateral action in cases of unlawful obstruction, assemblages or rebellion against the United States. Yet again, there is no such challenge to federal authority in this six block protest which the local government has allowed it to continue.

Moreover, the test under a critical provision in Title 10 of the U.S. code conditions the power on conditions that “make it impracticable to enforce the laws of the United States in any State by the ordinary course of judicial proceedings.” The reason is that, as long as courts are operating, the rule of law can be enforced — and CHAZ does not prevent the courts in Seattle from meeting.

While Trump has said he would not want excessive actions but rather “force with Compassion” in CHAZ, that still would exceed any constitutional design. As with his erroneous claims that he could order the opening of states during the pandemic, the president is exceeding his constitutional brief. In comparison, the “government” of CHAZ is functioning precisely as intended — meaning that it is not functioning at all.

Activists there have insisted they “do not request reform, we demand abolition” of the police, the criminal justice system, the gentrification of neighborhoods and a growing list of other actions, including calls for the resignation of Durkan and the jailing of Trump. It is the talk of the “No Cop Co-op” where citizens are calling for the free delivery of everything from cigarettes to body lotion and basking in the relative clarity of anarchy.

Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. You can find his updates online @JonathanTurley.

