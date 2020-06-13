https://www.theblaze.com/news/howard-stern-blackface-racist-video-

Over the past week, people have attempted to cancel the

cartoon “PAW Patrol” and Disney’s Splash Mountain amusement park ride. Police officer docuseries “Live PD” and “Cops” have officially been canceled. Now, Howard Stern finds himself embroiled in controversy after old videos have resurfaced of the shock jock wearing blackface and saying the N-word.

A past video has been dug up of Howard Stern wearing minstrel-style makeup. Stern is mocking actor Ted Danson, who

wore blackface as a “joke” at a New York City Friar’s Club event in 1993. Danson was roasting his then-girlfriend Whoopi Goldberg.

reported that the video featuring Stern was from his "New Year's Rotten Eve Pageant" special that aired on pay-per-view on Dec. 31, 1993.

The clip starts with a Stern appearance on “The View” from May 2019, where he denied that he used the N-word. “I didn’t use the N-word, let’s be very clear,” Howard said on the show. “That’s not my thing.”

The video clip then shows the radio talk show using the N-word and racist language in front of his longtime sidekick Robin Quivers, who is black.

(Content warning: Strong language)

Longtime Stern employee Steve Grillo told Page Six that he doesn’t believe Howard is racist, and he never used racist language off the air. Grillo said that the “New Year’s Rotten Eve Pageant” was a pay-per-view broadcast and not subjected to FCC regulations.

“We’ve got the whole world watching — let’s push the limits,” Grillo said of the 1993 show. “The leash was off and they were going to be rabid dogs.”

In the 1990s, Stern wore blackface and a wig for an impression of Clarence Thomas, the second African American U.S. Supreme Court Justice.

(Content warning: Strong language)

In another old clip from “The Howard Stern Show,” Stern is rapping a song titled “My N*****.” The song is a parody of rapper DMX’s song of the same name, and Stern uses the N-word profusely.



(Content warning: Strong language)

During an interview with the late N.W.A. rapper Eazy-E, Stern welcomes his guest as “one bad n****.” Howard then tells Eazy-E, “Let me speak some African to you,” and follows it up with what sounds to be made-up gibberish. Throughout the interview, Stern talks about Eazy-E’s rap group N.W.A., but instead of saying “N.W.A.,” Stern uses the name “N***** Wit Attitudes,” seemingly on purpose instead of using the acronym of the rap group that is generally used.

(Content warning: Strong language)

While discussing the death of Marshall Tucker singer Toy Caldwell in 1993, Stern uses the N-word heavily.

(Content warning: Strong language)

Stern made headlines last month when he said that President Donald Trump “despises” his MAGA supporters.



“One thing Donald loves is celebrities, he loves the famous. He loves it. He loves to be in the mix,” Stern explained on his SiriusXM show. “The oddity in all of this is the people Trump despises most, love him the most.”



“The people who are voting for Trump for the most part… he wouldn’t even let them in a [expletive] hotel,” Stern said. “He’d be disgusted by them. Go to Mar-a-Lago, see if there’s any people who look like you. I’m talking to you in the audience.”

“I don’t hate Donald,” Stern continued. “I hate you for voting for him, for not having intelligence.”

Despite Stern inviting Trump on his radio show regularly over the years, Howard supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election and said he’s “all in” for Joe Biden in 2020.

In April,

Stern told Trump supporters to drink bleach and die.

Last August, “Howard Stern Show” regular guest Sarah Silverman said she was upset that she lost a role in a movie because she

wore blackface in a 2007 episode of “The Sarah Silverman Program.”

Last month, Jimmy Fallon was called out for wearing blackface in an old comedy routine. Fallon impersonated comedian Chris Rock in a “Saturday Night Live” comedy skit from 20 years ago.

Fallon apologized by saying, “In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this. I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable.”

Last week, Justin Trudeau made an appearance at a George Floyd protest, but numerous people

reminded the Canadian prime minister that he wore blackface on multiple occasions.

