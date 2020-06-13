https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/initial-reports-bikers-trump-groups-planning-retake-seattle-occupation-zone-july-4th/
It’s being reported that a post on Facebook is announcing that a number of groups are planning to retake the Antifa occupation zone in Seattle on July 4th.
A post on Facebook has announced that some American patriots are planning to take back the Antifa occupation zone on July 4th. The post reads:
On July 4th, Independence Day, a coalition of patriot groups and all who want to join are going to retake the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone for America. Antifa members are illegally occupying public property and terrorizing small businesses in the neighborhood. American patriots have agreed to come together again, remove the barricades illegally obstructing traffic, and free the people in the zone.
We are not going to hurt anybody, break the law, etc. We are simply going to tear down the illegal barriers on public property, clean up the mess these communist kids made, and return the police station over to Seattle Police Department control.
*The staging area will be Seward Park. The parking lot can handle roughly 10,000 bikes easily.
Another individual on Twitter posted a similar story:
The mayor of Seattle and the governor of Washington, both Democrats, have no idea what to do.