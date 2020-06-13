https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2020/06/13/its-going-down-antifa-uncle-sam-just-started-delivering-payback-for-terror-riots-n525503

The Department of Justice has filed what looks to be the first tranche of charges against violent antifa protesters from coast-to-coast following weeks of rioting following the killing of George Floyd by police. As Antifa itself would say, “it’s going down.”

Whatever comes out of the current rebellion, this will be the hardest thing for the elites to wash away: the feeling of confidence in our own abilities to change history, in relationships we have forged in the streets, and in the hearts and minds of those who have come alive. pic.twitter.com/ow3ES1EwDC — It’s Going Down (@IGD_News) June 12, 2020

From La Mesa, Calif., Minneapolis, Austin, and Dallas to Baton Rouge, Philly, St. Paul, and Tacoma, Wash., more than 50 people have been indicted on various charges.

“The #FirstAmendment does not permit people to use a protest as cover to commit arson, destroy property or incite violence. Any protestors who cross this line should know that we will use every tool at our disposal to find you and prosecute you.” @USAttyBrady https://t.co/BemGXgxIXa — U.S. Attorneys (@USAttorneys) June 3, 2020

Conspicuously absent in this wave of indictments is anyone from Portland, Ore., arguably the area most seeded with members of the group designated as domestic terrorists by the Trump Administration. Rioters there attacked the Justice Center. They were back Saturday night to finish the job.

Police clearing area now pic.twitter.com/O2j2nssbdF — Sergio Olmos (@MrOlmos) June 13, 2020

No one from Seattle’s black bloc-outfitted terrorists or the Republic of CHAZ was named in these indictments, either.

Mayor, are you going to address the reported rapes, robberies and assaults your own police have said they’ve been unable to respond to inside the #CHAZ? https://t.co/mAVkOXhmuk — Lance Gooden (@Lancegooden) June 13, 2020

Antifa’s reign of terror

Americans saw the police station in Minneapolis burn with impunity on live TV, rioters leaving behind a steaming mass of wreckage that resembled parts of London after the Luftwaffe got done with it.

A woman who lives nearby sweeps the sidewalk in front of the gutted and precarious Nuevo Rodeo bar close to the 3rd precinct police station in #Minneapolis on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/gDqCgXhYJh — Charlotte Cuthbertson (@charlottecuthbo) May 31, 2020

People were beaten, police cars were torched.

Law-abiding Americans might be buoyed that there will be a price to pay for this latest reign of terror. People who were terrified at the antifa antics will be happy to hear of the charges against these terrorists.

Individual Charged with Setting NYPD Vehicle On Fire in Brooklyn https://t.co/p2s8woKNU0 (Announced with @ATFNewYork @NYPDnews and @FDNY) — US Attorney EDNY (@EDNYnews) June 11, 2020

Charges against antifa

Attorney General Bill Barr and U.S. Attorneys across the nation charged suspects for more than 40 violent crimes, which CBS News reporter Catherine Herridge put out on Twitter.

Now: Updated Federal Riot Cases as of 11:30 am from DOJ: +50 cases, +75 individuals, new alleged violations include multiple instances targeting law enforcement: police vehicles set on fire, smashing police car window, pointing laser at police chopper, arson precinct @CBSNews https://t.co/TKjOdSnmsj pic.twitter.com/gyxW8ei9w6 — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) June 12, 2020

Among the crimes being pursued are:

Crossing state lines for purposes of riot

Throwing Molotov cocktails

Torching cop cars

Looting gun stores and pharmacies

Online threats against cops

Arson

Shining lasers in eyes of police helicopter pilots

Bringing guns to a riot

The New York Post reports on a couple of specific incidents.

Brandon Wolfe was arrested for swiping items from the Minneapolis Police Department’s 3rd Precinct on June 3. Cops found him with “body armor, a police-issue duty belt with handcuffs, an earphone piece, baton, and knife” and his name “handwritten in duct tape on the back of the body armor.” Wolfe, 23, also had a “riot helmet, 9mm pistol magazine, police radio, and police issue overdose kit” and allegedly confessed to tossing a barrel into the fire at the precinct.

Antifa members are fond of impersonating police officers.

John Wesley Mobley Jr. was busted for allegedly flashing “what appeared to be a law enforcement badge” at protesters in Orlando on May 31 and threatening them, “Do you want to get arrested? Do you want to go to jail?” One protester apparently responded, “He’s a Marshal!” Mobley, 36, was also allegedly in possession of a BB gun replica of a Glock pistol, handcuffs and a silver badge reading “United States Marshal.” He’s been convicted twice before for impersonating law enforcement.

Now, for the moment at least, the tables are finally turning on antifa. The real cops are doing their jobs.

It’s going down for real.

