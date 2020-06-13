https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/democrats-want-replace-senile-man-basement-guy-killed-5800-people-nursing-homes/

A new poll revealed that Democrats want to replace the senile Joe Biden with the New York Governor who killed 5,800 people in nursing homes.

Democrats want Andrew Cuomo over Sleepy Joe Biden.

The New York Post reported:

A majority of Democrats want to nominate New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for president instead of Joe Biden, according to poll results shared exclusively with The Post.

The national poll found 56 percent of Democrats prefer Cuomo, with 44 percent wanting to stick with presumptive nominee Biden — a 12-point margin well outside the 4.8 percent margin of error for the Democratic sample.

Hispanic voters, young people, women and self-identified liberals are most likely to favor dumping the former vice president for Cuomo.

The poll, conducted April 3-6, was commissioned by the conservative pro-market Club for Growth, which generally supports Republican candidates.