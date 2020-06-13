https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/lawmaker-unleashes-stunner-divorce-nothing-marriage/

Divorce is not linked to marriage, according to a British lawmaker.

Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary Robert Buckland made the comment during debate over a plan that would make it no longer necessary to show one party is at fault in a divorce.

The U.K.’s Christian Institute said Buckland claimed the objective of no-fault divorce is to “reduce conflict.”

“Conservative MP Martin Vickers pointed out that whenever the law on divorce has been changed the number of broken marriages has gone up and asked Buckland if he would concede the new law would send ‘the wrong signal to society,'” the institute said.

Buckland then said, “I do not believe that issues of reform of the process of divorce are germane to the issue of marriage itself.”

And he claimed the proposed law does not have “consequences for society’s perception of relationships and marriage.”

Buckland said “divorce is not linked to marriage during a debate on the controversial no-fault divorce bill.”

The bill, called the Divorce, Dissolution and Separation Bill, was given preliminary approval, 231-16.

The existing law requires those desiring a divorce to prove an irretrievable breakdown or fault on the part of one of the parties.

Fiona Bruce warned that despite Buckland’s claims, the bill won’t help children.

“It is the very fact of parental separation which can be, and often is, an adverse childhood experience with long-term consequences. Moreover, the break-up of a low-conflict family can be just as, if not more, harmful to a child than a high-conflict one,” she said.

“Children who do not see conflict played out in front of them can be more likely to blame themselves when parents separate or assume they cannot rely on relationships, as they are likely to end for no apparent reason, and that family breakdown is more or less inevitable, with the sad consequence of their repeating that behavior in their own lives.”

Sir Edward Leigh pointedly noted, “We already have one of the highest levels of family breakdown in the world, and now, rather than putting more money into supporting marriage and sending a message that we support marriage, we are sending a message that we want to make divorce even easier.”

Danny Kruger, who previously worked for Boris Johnson, told the Commons: “What is really proposed here isn’t just a speeding up of no-fault divorce, but the effective abolition of the marriage vow. In trying to remove hypocrisy at the end of marriage, we are introducing hypocrisy at the start.”

