https://www.theblaze.com/news/leader-in-seattles-chaz-demands-white-occupiers-fork-over-money-to-black-counterparts

A protest leader in Seattle’s so-called “Capital Hill Autonomous Zone” demanded on Friday that white occupiers give their non-white counterparts money — or face retribution.

“I want you to find, by the time you leave this autonomous zone, I want you to give $10 to one African American person from this autonomous zone,” the man told a crowd.

“And if you find that’s difficult, if you find that it’s hard for you to give $10 to people of color, to black people especially, you have to think really critical about in the future are you actually going to give up power and land and capital when you have it,” he continued.

“If you have a hard time giving up $10, you’re gonna have to think about, ‘Are you really down with this struggle? Are you really down with the movement?’ Because if that’s a challenge for you, I’m not sure you’re in the right place,” he said.

The protest leader went on to subtly threaten the white occupiers by saying that he would remember them.

“White people, I see you. I see every one of you, and I remember your faces. You find that African American person and you give them $10,” he said. “Do it!”

The CHAZ, established on June 8 in the aftermath of violent protests stemming from the tragic death of George Floyd, covers six blocks in downtown Seattle.

As TheBlaze reported, Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best said violent crimes, such as rape and robbery, have occurred within the CHAZ, but police officers have been unable to adequately respond.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan (D) has defended the CHAZ.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

