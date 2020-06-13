https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/man-charged-poisoning-homeless-people-filming-reactions-tainted-food/

(FOX NEWS) The Orange County District Attorney’s office Thursday announced charges against a man accused of poisoning eight homeless people, including an elderly person, in a series of attacks that were videotaped to record the victims’ reactions to eating food laced with oleoresin capsicum, which is twice as strong as the pepper spray used by police.

William Robert Cable, 38, of San Andreas, was charged with eight felony counts of poisoning, one felony count of inflicting injury on an elderly person, eight misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and an infraction for consuming alcohol or smoking marijuana while driving.

The victims, who were all poisoned in the city of Huntington Beach, suffered a variety of symptoms including seizure-like symptoms, difficulty breathing, vomiting, and intense mouth and stomach pain, according to the prosecutors. Several of the victims required hospitalization.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

