Police say that a man shot and wounded eight people after being denied entry into a Texas bar late Friday night.

The suspect in question was with a group of people who were turned away from Rebar, a popular San Antonio bar, for being “inebriated,” San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said during an early Saturday morning press briefing.

Chief McManus provides media briefing on shooting with 8 victims on the 8100 block of Broadway. FULL VIDEO ➡️➡️ https://t.co/hKKoERaTO1 pic.twitter.com/hSALIEzJYf — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) June 13, 2020

According to McManus, the suspect became irritated saying, “Don’t you know who I am? I’m a UFC fighter from California.” He then walked across the street to his car, retrieved a long rifle, walked back across the street and then opened fire in the parking lot of the bar, wounding eight people.

McManus said that all eight victims – five women and three men – were in stable condition at area hospitals, where they transported themselves. The person in the most serious condition was someone who was shot it the back.

Two other people were grazed but refused treatment, McManus said.

The police chief added that authorities were still looking for shooter, but that he didn’t think that the immediate area surrounding the bar was in any danger.

