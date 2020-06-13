https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ufcfight-texas-shooting-bar/2020/06/13/id/972014

A man was shot eight people after being turned away from a Texas bar on Friday night, according to police.

The suspect was with a large group kept out of Rebar in San Antonio because they were too drunk, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said in a Saturday morning press conference.

McManus said the suspect got angry and said, “Don’t you know who I am? I’m a UFC fighter from California.”

After the exchange, he walked to his car across the street and grabbed a long rifle. He then walked back to the bar and opened fire in the parking lot, shooting eight people.

The eight victims drove themselves to local hospitals where they remain in stable condition.

Police said they are still looking for the shooter.

