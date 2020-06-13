https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/michael-moore-begs-dems-dont-underestimate-white-male-trump-supporters-rage-emotion/

(BREITBART) Friday on MSNBC, liberal documentary filmmaker Michael Moore begged Democrats not to underestimate that President Donald Trump’s voters are white men in “rage.”

Moore said, “Never take Trump for granted. If anybody is sitting at home thinking ‘Oh, man, we’ve got this one in the bag. Whoa, did you hear him today? He said he’s done more for black people than Abraham Lincoln. Whoa! We’re going to win,’ No. No. I’m telling you. I’m warning you, and I’m begging you, please, do not sell this man short. He has pulled off so many things, so many times.”

