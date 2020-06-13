http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/A3N_tRtYdsw/michael_moore_never_take_trump_for_granted_white_men_feel_their_grip_on_power_is_quickly_fading.html

Michael Moore warned Democrats not to take President Donald Trump for granted because the white men who support him feel their grip on power fading. Moore said white male Trump supporters are just as mad at the Minneapolis cop responsible for the death of George Floyd as the rest of the country, except that they are angry about the effect it will have on control of power in the future. In an interview with MSNBC’s Joy Reid on Friday, Moore said white men believe the death of George Floyd “messed it up for the white male” to hold onto power.

“Here is what I think I know. Never take Trump for granted,” Moore told Reid. “If anybody is sitting at home right now thinking oh, man, we’ve got this one in the bag. ‘Whoa, did you hear him today? He said he’s done more for black people than Abraham Lincoln. Whoa! We’re going to win!’ No. No.”

“I’m telling you. I’m warning you and I’m begging you, please, do not sell this man short. He has pulled off so many things, so many times. If you’re a New Yorker, you watched it for 40 years and failed to warn the rest of us,” Moore said.

“White men, a lot of white men, two-thirds of white men voted for Trump, feel that their grip on power is quickly fading — it’s being taken from them. They’ve been watching what’s going on the past couple of weeks. They’re just as angry at that cop in Minneapolis because he’s really, he’s really messed it up for the white male holding onto that power,” Moore said.

“You notice how Trump’s base really never changes. That percentage that’s going to vote for him. It’s 40, 41. On a good day, it’s 43 or, you know, 44. But always stays within the margin of error. And that’s because it doesn’t matter what Trump does they are going to show up. And they’re counting on their rage and their emotion is so much stronger. They have the courage of their convictions. They believe, and they’re counting on us not showing up in that same way,” Moore said to Reid who was nodding in agreement.

“Yeah, that’s the key,” Reid chimed in.

