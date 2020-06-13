https://hotair.com/archives/karen-townsend/2020/06/13/trump-yes-hell-peacefully-leave-white-house-loses/

Talk about gaslighting. That’s exactly what Joe Biden, members of his campaign, and the likes of Hillary Clinton are doing about the upcoming presidential election. The narrative is that if President Trump loses re-election, he will refuse to accept the results of the election, refuse to leave the White House, and have to be forcibly removed from the White House. It’s absurd, of course, but this is 2020.

This conversation is so ridiculous, I can hardly stand it. The Democrats are projecting their own modus operandi when they lose an election. They simply deny the validity of the results. After the 2016 election results were all tallied up, Hillary Clinton refused to concede the election until almost 24 hours later. She is still in deep denial almost four years later. She and failed gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams are big in the Democrat talking point of voter suppression.

What happened in Georgia yesterday was by design. Voter suppression is a threat to our democracy. pic.twitter.com/XDyeabKFoc — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) June 10, 2020

So, when creepy old Joe said that the U.S. military would take Trump out of the White House after he loses in November, as crazy as it sounded at the time, it’s the kind of statement from Biden that is almost expected now. Harris Faulkner, FNC anchor, interviewed President Trump after his town hall in Dallas this week and she asked him about Biden’s assertion to late-night talk show host Noah Trevor that Trump would try and steal the election.

“Look, Joe’s not all there. Everybody knows. And it’s sad when you look at it and you see it, you see it for yourself. He’s created his own sanctuary city in the basement or wherever he is and he doesn’t come out,” Trump told Harris Faulkner on “Outnumbered Overtime.” The commander in chief went on to say, “And certainly if I don’t win, I don’t win.” Trump reacted to former Vice President Biden telling Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” Wednesday night that “my single greatest concern [is that] this president is going to try to steal this election. This is a guy who said that all mail-in ballots are fraudulent … while he sits behind the desk in the Oval Office and writes his mail-in ballot to vote in a primary.” If Trump refuses to concede, Biden told host Trevor Noah, “I am absolutely convinced they [the military] will escort him from the White House with great dispatch.”

And Trump finished by saying that losing the election would be a “very sad thing for our country”, specifically referencing the defund the police movement and Democrats’ failure to stop the violent protests. He reminded Faulkner (and the viewing audience) that the cities dealing with unrest are led by Democrats.

President Trump said, “you go on, do other things.” That’s what traditionally is expected of political candidates. If you lose an election, you move on with your life. Lower level political office-seekers can always run again for another office. Trump, though, whether he loses in 2020 or ends his second term in 2024 and is out of office, will light up his Twitter feed, as he is known to do. And, he will still be a very wealthy man.

The fall-out on the left, if Trump wins re-election, will be even more epic than the fall-out from the 2016 election. I can see the marches and protests now. Why? Because we’ve seen them for almost four years. The anti-Trumpers have nowhere else to go. All they have left is more ridiculous conspiracy theories and their cohorts in the media pushing their narratives.

I’ll end with this tweet from a “Republican” group who are supporting Joe Biden in November. It’s a good example of the lameness of the opposition.

Trump says he’ll leave peacefully if he loses in November. Well, in 2016 he also said he’d: – stop tweeting

– stop golfing

– show his taxes That’s why after Joe Biden wins, we’ll be here until he takes the Oath of Office. https://t.co/rinpSRTYAH — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) June 13, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

