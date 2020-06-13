https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/mother-trayvon-martin-whose-death-sparked-blm-need-police/

Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin, who was killed by George Zimmerman in Sanford, Florida after the two got into a scuffle in 2012, has qualified to run for office in Miami and says that she wants “more cops.”

According to the Daily Caller, Fulton has qualified to run for Miami County Commission, and is committed to improving public safety and refuses to join demands to defund the police, a center point of the current Black Lives Matter movement.

Ironically, it was the death of Fulton’s son that social justice activists have credited for sparking the BLM movement, giving her a large role and sway among the activists.

Sadly, Antifa and other domestic terrorist groups have infiltrated and radicalized BLM, leading to vast riots, looting, and widespread violence that has even resulted in the murder of civilians and law enforcement officials.

The mother of Trayvon Martin said she’s doesn’t support efforts to reduce law enforcement resources as calls to divert funding from police departments toward social service and youth programs continue to gain traction with elected officials. “I think we need more police,” Sybrina Fulton said, according to the Daily Caller. “We need police with better standards, and police with better ethics and better work habits.” Fulton announced Monday that she is running for Miami Dade County Commissioner District 1 where she will face Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver Gilbert. “I want residents to feel safe,” she told the Guardian. “I want to bridge the gap between the law enforcement and the community.”

It’s unclear how BLM will react to her statements, but as we have seen over the past few weeks, anyone who sides against their radical and often deranged approach to police reform are roundly denounced and harassed online and in person.

We hope Ms. Fulton stays safe and remains committed to logical police reforms and continued, if not increased funding for our law enforcement officers.

