PRESIDENT Trump has pushed a campaign rally in Oklahoma back one day after angering black leaders by originally scheduling it for Juneteenth.

The event to be held in Tulsa – site of a race massacre – is now set for June 20.

President Trump arrives for a Keep America Great campaign rally at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa, in JanuaryCredit: AFP or licensors

Mount Zion Baptist Church burns after being torched by white mobs during the 1921 Tulsa massacreCredit: AP:Associated Press

“Many of my African American friends and supporters have reached out to suggest that we consider changing the date out of respect for this Holiday, and in observance of this important occasion and all that it represents,” Trump wrote in a series of tweets on Friday.

“I have therefore decided to move our rally to Saturday, June 20th, in order to honor their requests.

“We have already had ticket requests in excess of 200,000 people. I look forward to seeing everyone in Oklahoma!”

Juneteenth, or June 19, marks the end of slavery in America.

Trump tweeted his change of plans on FridayCredit: Twitter

Smoke rises from the ruins of homes belonging to African Americans following race riots in Tulsa in 1921Credit: Reuters

It was the day in 1865 that Union soldiers told enslaved African Americans in Galveston, Texas, that the Civil War had ended and they were free.

In addition, Tulsa was the site of an orchestrated white-on-black massacre in 1921 that left about 300 people dead.

Sherry Gamble Smith, president of Tulsa’s Black Wall Street Chamber of Commerce, had suggested the rally be moved to the 20th.

“To choose the date, to come to Tulsa, is totally disrespectful and a slap in the face to even happen,” said Smith.

Tweeted Sen. Kamala Harris: “This isn’t just a wink to white supremacists – he’s throwing them a welcome home party.”

Trump addresses supporters in Iowa in JanuaryCredit: AFP or licensors

Hundreds were killed during the 1921 massacreCredit: Reuters

The controversy comes several weeks after George Floyd died in police custody in Minneapolis, sparking widespread protests, violence and unrest around the US.

Some black Tulsa residents have said they planned to participate in protests on the day of the rally.

“There’s definitely going to be demonstrating,” Gamble Smith said.

Trump originally announced the plan for the rally on Wednesday afternoon.

Trump speaks to reporters in IowaCredit: AFP or licensors

“As the party of Lincoln, Republicans are proud of the history of Juneteenth,” said Trump campaign senior adviser Katrina Pierson.

“President Trump has built a record of success for Black Americans, including unprecedented low unemployment prior to the global pandemic, all-time high funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, and criminal justice reform.”

When the date was discussed by Trump officials, it was noted that Biden had held a fundraiser a year ago on Juneteenth.

Trump officials told The Associated Press that some blowback was expected, but the campaign was caught off guard by the intensity of the outrage.

The campaign picked Tulsa’s BOK Center, with a seat capacity of 19,199.

Arena marketing director Meghan Blood said Thursday that she did not know yet about any plans for social distancing or other coronavirus precautions for the rally.

Safety decisions would be made in coordination with local authorities, according to campaign officials.

