http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/TYJp3dTXwJg/

During an interview aired on Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Maria Bartiromo’s Wall Street,” White House Trade Adviser Peter Navarro said that President Trump is “very interested in something on the order of at least 2 trillion,” for phase four of coronavirus relief, “with the bulk of that focused on bringing home our manufacturing base, starting with pharmaceuticals and medical supplies and equipment.”

Navarro said that for him and for President Trump, “one of the key thrusts of any phase four and any economic plan going forward has to be manufacturing jobs, a focus on buy American, hire American, make it in the USA. What we need to do as a country is to make more stuff here. … So, the phase four, when you talk about a 3 trillion program by Nancy Pelosi. You hear from Mitch McConnell, only 1 trillion, the president is very interested in something on the order of at least 2 trillion, with the bulk of that focused on bringing home our manufacturing base, starting with pharmaceuticals and medical supplies and equipment.”

He also stated that a payroll tax cut needs to be a part of phase four.

Navarro later added that the bill “could very much contain a whole package to boost 5G here in America through a consortium of allies around the world who don’t want to be under the boot of China.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

