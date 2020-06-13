https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/aoc-newyorktimes-engel/2020/06/13/id/972019

The New York Times has endorsed Democrat Jamaal Bowman, the upstart progressive who some have dubbed the “new AOC” over his primary opponent, Rep. Eliot Engel, for the 16th Congressional District seat in New York.

“The current representative — Eliot Engel — has been in Congress since 1989, and his connections to the district seem to have frayed,” The Times wrote. “He was criticized for not returning home even as the coronavirus raged through communities he represents, particularly New Rochelle.

The Times pointed to several missteps by Engel, such as his absence from his district during the coronavirus pandemic, and an incident caught on hot mic when he said he only attended an event because he had a challenger in the primary.

“When he did return for this race, he was caught on a hot mic pushing for a chance to speak during a protest rally, saying, ‘If I didn’t have a primary, I wouldn’t care.’”

The Times also has lauded Bowman for his pledges to create jobs, fight climate change and bring in more affordable housing.

“Mr. Bowman helped found a public middle school in the Bronx, the Cornerstone Academy for Social Action, and promises to work for all of the district, including sections he says have been neglected during Mr. Engel’s time in Congress,” The Times’s editorial board wrote.

Since April, Bowman has raised more money than Engel, bringing in more than $1 million overall since the campaign first launched, according to his campaign manager.

“Jamaal Bowman is a better candidate, with a better message, and is more in touch with the district. Eliot Engel’s biggest advantage is money, and the fact that we’re now competitive with a 31-year incumbent when it comes to fundraising shows just how much trouble he is in,” Bowman’s campaign manager Luke Hayes said last week in a statement.

Bowman has also collected endorsements from fellow progressives like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

“Mr. Bowman says he wants to see the United States adopt a kind of Marshall Plan for climate change, jobs, housing and education. ‘We need political imagination,’ he said. In a district that needs new energy, Mr. Bowman will bring it,” The Times wrote.

