We recently learned the identities of three of the people who were throwing Molotov cocktails at NYPD police cars and officers during the recent riots. The trio was also responsible for manufacturing the firebombs and attempting to distribute them to others. Samantha Shader already had a rap sheet as long as your arm, but Colinford Mattis and Urooj Rahman were both attorneys who had been practicing in the Big Apple until recently. Their case has been moving forward since their arrests and we’re now learning what they’ll be up against when they go to trial. Because the feds have gotten involved, all three of them are looking at the possibility of life in prison. (NY Post)

An upstate woman and two Brooklyn lawyers were indicted Friday on federal explosives and arson charges for allegedly tossing Molotov cocktails at NYPD vehicles during George Floyd protests in New York City. Samantha Shader, 27, of Catskill, is accused of hurling the makeshift explosive at an NYPD vehicle occupied by four police officers on early Saturday morning, May 30… All three face life in prison on the seven-count indictments, charging them with the use of explosives, arson, use of explosives to commit a felony, arson conspiracy, use of a destructive device, civil disorder, and making or possessing a destructive device. “Such criminal acts should never be confused with legitimate protest,” said United States Attorney Richard Donoghue in a statement. “Those who carry out attacks on NYPD Officers or vehicles are not protesters, they are criminals, and they will be treated as such.”

Given that we’re talking about New York City, it’s something of a miracle that the three of them weren’t immediately released without bail so they could return to their bomb factory. But I suppose there are some lines that even Andrew Cuomo and Bill de Blasio aren’t willing to cross.

Hopefully this arraignment will get some widespread coverage in the mainstream press, though I’m not holding my breath. It sort of runs contrary to the “peaceful protester” narrative that the MSM has been pushing so hard. But we need to do something to start getting the message across to the rest of the vandals filling the streets. Urooj Rahman gave an interview on the same day that she blew up the police van, saying “the only way they hear us is through violence.”

Well, perhaps the rest of your riotous little friends will hear the rest of us when you’re staring at spending the rest of your life behind bars. Or we can at least hope so.

Something has to be done to get this message across to the rioters and their cheerleaders at CNN and MSNBC. Firebombing is quickly becoming the go-to choice for those engaging in all of this mayhem. Three people in Georgia recently tracked down two police officers to their homes and tossed Molotovs at the vehicles parked there. Another guy in Pittsburgh was found to have left an entire backpack full of these firebombs in a plaza in the center of the city.

Another protester and his girlfriend were recently arraigned in San Diego for packing Molotovs when they participated in a demonstration. Just yesterday, somebody threw three Molotovs at an occupied home in Springfield, Massachusetts. And that one was out in the suburbs, not in the business district of the city.

I don’t know what’s gotten into some of these maniacs lately, but this is serious business. Smashing storefronts or car windows with bricks is bad enough, but when you start throwing firebombs, you’ve definitely long since crossed over the line into full-blown domestic terrorism. These rioters need to receive the message that law enforcement isn’t playing around here and federal charges will be filed as applicable. Spending one night in the lockup for breaking a few windows is probably no big deal to most of these hoodlums, but the very real prospect of spending their lifetimes in prison might get their attention.

