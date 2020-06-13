https://www.westernjournal.com/officer-center-george-floyd-case-likely-receive-1-million-payout/

The former officer who has been charged with second-degree murder for his alleged role in the death of George Floyd on May 25 could still receive over $1 million in pension benefits even if he is convicted.

Former officer Derek Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder after video footage showed him kneeling on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes during an arrest.

He also faces charges of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter, according to the Star Tribune.

Chauvin was fired immediately following Floyd’s death after 19 years on the police force.

TRENDING: Fox Segment Devolves Into Chaos After Leftist Calls Black Guest ‘Negro’

However, even if he is convicted of second-degree murder, he could still collect his pension benefits during retirement, CNN reported.

Minnesota is not one of the states that allow for the forfeiture of pensions for employees convicted of crimes related to their work.

Pension benefits are a form of compensation, similar to retirement savings accounts, earned throughout a worker’s career and partially funded by taxpayers.

Do you think Chauvin should be able to keep his pension benefits?

0% (0 Votes)

0% (0 Votes)

According to the Public Employees Retirement Association of Minnesota, participants contribute 11.8 percent of their pay to their pension, and employers contribute 17.7 percent.

“Neither our Board nor our staff have the discretion to increase, decrease, deny or revoke benefits,” a retirement plan spokeswoman told CNN.

“Any changes to current law would need to be done through the legislative process.”

A CNN analysis estimated that Chauvin would be eligible for annual payments around $50,000 a year if he chose to start getting them at age 55.

Those benefits could exceed $1.5 million over 30 years.

RELATED: As Radicals Plan Tennessee Autonomous Zone, Governor Warns That Lawlessness ‘Will Not Be Tolerated’

“Pension forfeiture for misconduct is pretty rare,” D. Bruce Johnsen, a law professor at George Mason University, told CNN.

“With this terrible tragedy, it might be a good time to push in this direction.”

Many people on Twitter seemed to agree:

According to Forbes, previous court rulings have said that pensions can be seized as a form of restitution.

However, Minnesota is not one of the states the rulings apply to. It remains unclear whether or not Chauvin will owe restitution and what that means for his pension

We are committed to truth and accuracy in all of our journalism. Read our editorial standards.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...