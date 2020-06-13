https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/oil-tanker-truck-explodes-blast-massive-houses-factories-collapse/

(LONDON DAILY MAIL) At least ten people have died and more than 100 are injured after an oil tanker truck erupted into a terrifying fireball in the middle of a highway today.

The force of the explosion sent factories and homes crashing to the ground near Wenling in east China.

Towering blasts of fire leapt into the air and clouds of black smoke engulfed several car wrecks, according to a government announcement on social media.

