https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/poll-kamala-harris-now-top-choice-biden-vp-among-black-voters/

(MEDIAITE) California Senator Kamala Harris is the top choice among black voters to join former Vice President Joe Biden’s ticket as his running mate according to a new poll, and her approval rating among black voters has more than doubled since April.

On Friday, The New York Times’ David Leonhardt reported that Senator Harris has risen to the top of the running mate pack, writing:

Kamala Harris is emerging as the front-runner to be Joe Biden’s running mate for one reason above all others: She is the only female African-American possibility who has the political experience typical of vice presidents.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

