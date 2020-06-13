http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/UpRtqAwuxT8/

PRESIDENT Trump is losing the women’s vote to Joe Biden by a historic margin that has not been seen in more than 50 years, according to new research.

Biden is leading Trump among female registered voters by 59 percent to 35 percent, polling compiled by The New York Times reveals.

President Trump speaks to reporters as he leaves the White House in MayCredit: AFP

Joe Biden smiles while speaking during a roundtable on economic reopening with community members in Philadelphia on ThursdayCredit: AP:Associated Press

It was a 19-point disparity between the two rivals earlier this year, and Hillary Clinton had a 14-point lead in polls leading up to the 2016 election, won by Trump.

Democrat Lyndon Johnson won the women’s vote by 24 points in 1964 when he toppled Barry Goldwater, according to CNN, but Biden has a chance to surpass that number.

Women have generally leaned to Democratic candidates, but that trend has intensified with Trump.

“We think it’s a reflection of a trend that started quite some time ago, with the gender gap, that really accelerated after Trump got elected, interestingly,” Morley Winograd, a senior fellow at USC’s Annenberg School Center on Communication Leadership and Policy, told US News in May.

Biden speaks in Philadelphia on ThursdayCredit: AFP or licensors

“It has continued to grow at an accelerated rate ever since.”

However, Biden is struggling with male registered voters, according to the Times polling, trailing 49-43.

Biden has an overall 52-41 edge among voters, according to The Times.

He also dominated young voters, leading 56-34 for those people aged 18 to 34.

Registered voters 65 and older favor Biden, 51-44.

Trump leads with white voters, 50-45, according to the research.

Biden comfortably leads among white college graduates, 58-38, but trails 58-37 for whites without a degree.

Four years ago Trump lost the popular vote to Clinton on Election Day, but won the Electoral College to gain the White House.

