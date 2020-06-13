https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/portland-fire-bureau-asks-publics-help-iding-arson-suspects-94-riot-fires-police-stood-idly/

The Portland Fire & Rescue bureau is now asking for help from the public in identifying several arson suspects who lit a total of ninety four fires during the protests/riots over an eleven day period. They’ve published a map of all the fires, with all of the police case numbers, and description of the fire types.

Descriptions of the fires include dumpsters, trash cans, offices, cars, banks, and even trees. Some were started by molotov cocktails, others by fireworks.

Here are some videos of the carnage:

[embedded content] [embedded content] [embedded content]

Note what you don’t see in any of the videos. The police. The bulk of these fires were set within about 10 blocks from the police headquarters, during large scale protests that were turning violent and devolving into riots. Yet the Portland Police Bureau, headed by acting chief Chris Davis, felt it best to not intervene to stem the chaos. This resulted in their own central precinct being vandalized, looted, and set on fire.

[embedded content]

Only after the fact do the police attempt to identify any of the vandals and arsonists, often times relying on stills from grainy videos:

If these Barney Fifes are willing to stand down and watch their own headquarters get looted and set on fire, while being too incompetent to respond to other looting and fires being set just a few blocks away, how can the public have any confidence that these officers can protect and serve?

