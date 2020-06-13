http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/LKKuXp58p1E/Trump-addresses-West-Point-grads-amid-tension-military.html

Donald Trump called for unity in his address to 1,100 West Point graduates Saturday, urging them to be ‘part of one team, and one family, proudly serving one American nation,’ in what appears to be a veiled reference to the nationwide George Floyd protests and amid his own tensions with the Pentagon over his infamous photo op in Washington DC.

The president said the members of the Class of 2020 come ‘from every race, religion, color, and creed’ but that they are ‘one team’.

‘When times are turbulent, when the road is rough what matters most is that which is permanent, timeless, enduring and eternal,’ he said.

Mention of Floyd or the ongoing calls for police reform and an end to systemic racism after his death was notably absent from his speech.

The president did say the army helped win the battle against ‘the evil of slavery’ and for fighting for civil rights – despite some West Point graduates fighting for the Confederacy in the civil war.

He also used the speech to make another dig at China over the ‘invisible enemy’ of the coronavirus pandemic.

‘I want to take the opportunity to thank all members of American armed forces… who stepped forward to battle the invisible enemy – the new virus that came to our shores from a distant land called China,’ he said.

‘We will vanquish the virus we will extinguish this plague.’

He arrived to give the Commencement Address at the historic Parade Field at the US Military Academy in New York Saturday morning, amid what has been a fraught week for relations between him and top military officials.

Donald Trump walks past graduates at West Point as he heads to the stage of the New York campus Saturday morning

Trump on stage listens to the national anthem and the cadets sing at the start of the ceremony

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley sought to distance himself from Trump and issued an apology for his decision to accompany Trump to St. John’s Church to hold up a Bible – which involved tear gassing peaceful protesters out of the path of the president.

Tensions have also mounted between Trump and Mark Esper after the defense secretary publicly opposed Trump’s call to use active-duty troops to crack down on the demonstrations over Floyd’s death.

Saturday’s ceremony itself has also been mired in controversy after 15 West Point cadets tested positive for coronavirus after they were summoned to return to the campus in the virus epicenter New York so that Trump could go ahead with the ceremony.

Just hours before his arrival, a group of several hundred West Point alumni then sent a letter to the 2020 graduating class blasting Trump’s politicization of the military.

Trump touched down at West Point at around 10a.m. and was met by military officials as he descended the steps of Marine One.

‘There is no place on earth on I would rather be than right here with you,’ he told the crowds.

The class of 2020 wore white face masks as they marched to their socially distanced seats on ‘The Plain’. They were able to then remove the masks once seated.

Esper did not accompany Trump to the ceremony but delivered a congratulatory speech over videotape.

‘Take inspiration from the brave soldiers who serve before you,’ he told them.

Senator Chuck Schumer, Senator Jack Reed and several West Cadet alumni members also spoke via videotaped messages to the cadets as they took their seats – spaced six feet apart to protect from the spread of coronavirus.

U.S. Army Lieutenant General Darryl Williams, the Superintendant of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, checks out the social distancing of the chairs ahead of the ceremony

Trump was then welcomed to the ceremony with a 21-gun salute, before making his way to the stage alongside United States Military Academy Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams – stopping on route to admire a military helicopter.

He and Williams saluted the cadets while the national anthem was sang.

Williams first addressed the crowds, thanking Trump for joining them and announcing that the army had a ‘special message’ for him.

‘Be the officer worth following and take care of your soldiers,’ he told the cadets.

He addressed the fact that the ceremony looked different this year to the usual annual event – with family and friends unable to join the graduates at the event.

An empty chair was left for C J Morgan who died in a training accident at the academy last year.

‘We are here to celebrate your achievements, and great achievements they are,’ Trump told the cadets.

Trump’s commencement speech to the 1,100 graduating cadets during a global pandemic was delivered as arguments continue to rage over his threat to use American troops on domestic soil to quell ongoing protests across the nation.

Tensions between the White House and the military have escalated following the death of Floyd, a black man who was killed when a white cop knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes while he begged for his life saying ‘I can’t breathe’.

Marine One carrying President Donald Trump arrives for United States Military Academy commencement ceremony

The president landed to give the Commencement Address at the US Military Academy in New York Saturday morning

Trump steps off Marine One to be greeted by military officials, amid what has been a fraught week for relations between him and top military officials

President Donald Trump talks with Superintendent of the United States Military Academy Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams

President Donald Trump enters the Superintendent’s House accompanied by Williams

The ceremony is set up for social distancing. Just hours before Trump’s arrival, a group of several hundred West Point alumni then sent a letter to the 2020 graduating class blasting Trump’s politicization of the military

Saturday’s ceremony itself has also been mired in controversy after 15 West Point cadets tested positive for coronavirus after they were summoned to return to the campus in the virus epicenter New York so that Trump could go ahead with the ceremony

In the past two weeks, Trump yelled at Defense Secretary Mark Esper for publicly opposing Trump’s call to use active-duty troops to crack down on the demonstrations.

Trump then shut down Esper’s attempt to open a public debate on removing the names of Confederate Army officers from military bases.

Gen. Mark Milley, the Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman, further risked Trump’s ire Thursday by declaring it had been ‘a mistake’ for him to accompany Trump on a June 1 walk through Lafayette Square.

The trip ended with the president holding up a Bible and posing for the news media outside St. John’s Church, which was damaged by fire during the unrest.

Trump touched down at West Point at around 10a.m. and was met by military officials

Superintendent of the United States Military Academy Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams waits for Donald Trump’s arrival

Milley’s comments amounted to an extraordinary expression of regret by Trump’s chief military adviser, who said his appearance led to the perception of the military becoming embroiled in politics, which in his view – one shared by Esper – is a threat to democracy.

The events have stirred debate within the military and among retired officers.

More than 500 West Point graduates from classes spanning six decades signed an open letter reminding the Class of 2020 of its commitment to avoid partisan politics.

The letter, published this week on Medium, also alluded to the problems Esper and Milley encountered at the White House after Floyd’s death.

‘Sadly, the government has threatened to use the Army in which you serve as a weapon against fellow Americans engaging in these legitimate protests,’ they wrote.

‘Worse, military leaders, who took the same oath you take today, have participated in politically charged events. The principle of civilian control is central to the military profession. But that principle does not imply blind obedience.’

They added: ‘We are concerned that fellow graduates serving in senior-level, public positions are failing to uphold their oath of office and their commitment to duty, honor, country. Their actions threaten the credibility of an apolitical military.’

Trump came under fire when he announced in April that he would deliver the commencement address at West Point – despite the coronavirus pandemic continuing to rage on.

Fifteen West Point cadets tested positive for coronavirus as the class of 1,106 were summoned back to campus at the end of May ahead of Trump’s commencement speech.

The US Army confirmed last week that 15 cadets had contracted the deadly virus, saying they were diagnosed when all cadets were tested as soon as they arrived on campus and were immediately isolated so the virus did not spread to any other cadets.

None of the cadets had symptoms for the virus, they added.

The US Military Academy said it had taken a number of measures to bring the cadets back safely for their graduation, after Trump announced it would be business as usual for the event.

‘The Army and West Point have done meticulous planning to ensure the health and safety of the returning cadets of the US Military Academy’s class of 2020,’ the US Army said in a statement.

The infamous photo op: Trump traveled to St. John’s Church to hold up a Bible – which involved tear gassing peaceful protesters out of his path

‘There is mandatory screening for all, and we’ve had a small number – about 1.5 percent – test positive. This was anticipated. None were symptomatic, and no cadet has contracted through person-to-person contact while under the Army’s care. Those who test positive are isolated, and receive appropriate care and attention, while we continue an orderly reintegration of our cadets.’

Back in April, Trump shocked everyone when he announced he would be speaking at the event as planned.

According to the New York Times, the news even came as a surprise to West Point officials.

The cadets for the military academy had all been sent home in early March as the coronavirus outbreak spread across the US and they had not returned to campus since.

Officials had been looking at various options for the graduation including delaying the presidential commencement speech.

But it seems Trump did not want to pass up the opportunity of speaking at the only service academy where he has not yet taken to the stage.

Before any decision was reached by West Point officials, Trump announced in a press conference on April 17 that he would be going ahead with the event at the campus based in New York – which was the virus epicenter of the world at the time.

His announcement came just one day before Vice President Mike Pence gave a commencement speech at the Air Force Academy graduation ceremony in Colorado Springs.

At this commencement, the underclassmen were sent home and cadets marched six feet apart and sat eight feet apart.

But the president brushed off the possibility of a socially distanced ceremony at West Point saying he wanted the ‘look’ of it to be ‘nice and tight’.

Trump came under fire following his announcement, with Senator Tammy Duckworth branding it ‘reckless’ and an excuse for ‘photo ops’.

The West Point graduation ceremony in 2019 (pictured). Fifteen West Point cadets have tested positive for coronavirus as more than 1,100 return to campus ahead of Donald Trump’s mid-June commencement speech

‘Trump’s reckless decision to gather 1,000 Cadets at West Point for a speech puts our future military leaders at increased risk – all to stroke his own ego,’ she said back in April.

‘Our troops need stable, consistent leadership during volatile times like these, not a commander-in-chief who values his own photo ops and TV ratings over their health and safety.’

Other academies had taken a more cautious approach given the risk of sparking fresh outbreaks of the virus among the nation’s servicemen and women.

The Naval Academy decided against bringing back its nearly 1,000 graduating midshipmen to its base in Annapolis, Maryland, for its commencement this year.

A group called Veterans For Peace announced a protest outside West Point’s main gate Saturday against what it called ‘Trump´s dangerous narcissistic Photo-Op Stunt at the West Point Graduation.’

But the White House defended the move with White House spokesman Judd Deere this week saying: ‘Saturday’s graduation is about these incredible cadets and their amazing accomplishments, and as the commander in chief, President Trump wants to celebrate that and thank them for their service to our country.’

Army officials also defended the move, saying the cadets would have had to brave the health risks of traveling back to campus anyway for their final medical checks, equipment and training.

Historic West Point is located 40 miles (65 kilometers) up the Hudson River from New York City, the epicenter of the US coronavirus outbreak.

Vice President Mike Pence gave a speech at the Air Force Academy graduation in Colorado where cadets marched six feet apart and sat eight feet apart (pictured)

Some cadets said they welcomed the chance to see their classmates again.

‘We’re going to be scattered all across the world, and it might be years, or tens of years, until we get to see some of our classmates again,’ said 2nd Lt. Daine Van de Wall, of West Friendship, Maryland. ‘And so coming back and getting to have closure for our West Point experience, I think, is extremely important.’

The graduating class immediately underwent coronavirus testing when they returned to campus in late May. More than 15 class members who tested positive were isolated for two weeks before they were allowed to rejoin their classmates.

Cheryl Connors, a 1983 West Point alum whose son Cameron graduates Saturday, said the moment is ‘bittersweet.’

Her three older children graduated from the academy, too.

‘I’m super proud of him and his classmates. It´s a great accomplishment,’ she said. ‘And it´s heartbreaking at the same time to not be able to be there and celebrate with him.’