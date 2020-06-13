https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/502580-protesters-negotiate-with-local-officials-over-leaving-seattle

The Seattle Police Department has negotiated with Black Lives Matters protestors who have occupied a six-block radius for most of the week after driving police from the local precinct.

Demonstrators in the city, who had clashed with Seattle police repeatedly during protests over the police-involved death of George Floyd, forced officers out of the East Precinct station at the beginning of the week, dubbing the area the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ).

During the week, organizers said that thousands of people were occupying the CHAZ, The Wall Street Journal reports.

BLM protestors had stated earlier that they would not leave the area until the city had met its list of demands surrounding police reform and increasing funding for Seattle’s black communities.

“It’s a temporary occupation until we get our demands met,” BLM spokeswoman Jessica Kilpatrick told the Journal.

Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan (D) has agreed to the invest at least $100 million the city’s minority communities and is also establishing a community-driven Black Commission.

A Durkan spokeswoman told the paper that Seattle police were responding to calls in the area on Friday and some officers had returned to the precinct, though the Journal reported that no police presence was visible in the CHAZ on Friday.

The week-long occupation drew ire from President TrumpDonald John TrumpTrump reschedules Tulsa rally after criticism of overlap with Juneteenth New York Times endorses Engel primary challenger Trump campaign manager says 300,000 tickets registered for upcoming rally MORE and conservative commentators. Trump tweeted Thursday: “Radical Left Governor @JayInslee and the Mayor of Seattle are being taunted and played at a level that our great Country has never seen before. Take back your city NOW. If you don’t do it, I will.”

Durkan has pushed back on Trump, telling him in a tweet earlier in the week to “go back to your bunker.”

Gov. Jay Inslee Jay Robert InsleeInslee calls on Trump to ‘stay out of Washington state’s business’ Seattle mayor responds to Trump: ‘Go back to your bunker’ Trump warns he will take back Seattle from ‘ugly Anarchists’ if local leaders don’t act MORE (D) also bristled at the president’s tweet.

“What we will not allow are threats of military violence against Washingtonians coming from the White House,” Inslee said in a tweet. “The U.S. military serves to protect Americans, not the fragility of an insecure president.”

