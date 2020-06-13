http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/HFXdsLLpkzc/

Former Trump White House chief of staff and Republican National Committee chairman Reince Priebus says the key to President Donald Trump’s success in November is more Joe Biden.

Therefore, Priebus is urging the Trump campaign to call for six debates against his Democratic foe.

“[Former DNC chairman] Terry McAuliffe is saying the obvious, which is less of Joe Biden is better,” he said. “‘We’re just going to make the race about the incumbent,’ and that’s what you do when you are the challenger. But here’s the problem: He can’t hide forever. And my advice to the Trump campaign is to not accept the commission’s three-debate limit. I think the debates are going to be very important. I think the president is going to eat up Joe Biden in the debates.”

“I think they should say we want six debates, not three debates in September and October because of COVID and all the other restrictions, have as many late-game changes as you can while the economy is healing,” Priebus continued. “And eventually, the American people will seek Donald Trump against a sort of an incoherent Joe Biden that can’t put three things together in a row. And so, the debates will make a big difference. My advice is blow up the three-debate commission limit and double it and go for that at the end of the campaign. They should focus on that like a laser beam.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

