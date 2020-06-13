https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/rioting-protesters-torch-atlanta-wendys-black-man-shot-killed-police/

Rioting protesters set fire to an Atlanta Wendy’s Saturday night. The fast food restaurant was the scene of the deadly police shooting Friday night of a black man, 27-years-old Rayshard Brooks, as he resisted and fled from arrest with a Taser he stole from an officer. Brooks, who was being arrested after being found passed out at the wheel of a car in line at the Wendy’s drive-thru and allegedly failed a field sobriety test, was shot by police when he turned and aimed the stolen Taser at an officer as he fled.

Atlanta police Chief Erika Shields resigned Saturday afternoon over the shooting.

Long view:

TRENDING: Atlanta Police Chief Resigns After Deadly Police Shooting of Black Man Resisting Arrest at Wendy’s Drive-Thru

Close-up view:

Protesters had earlier smashed window at the Wendy’s and tossed “fireworsk” inside.

Protesters also set a bush ablaze:

Videos from Friday night shooting:

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...