https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/rioting-protesters-torch-atlanta-wendys-black-man-shot-killed-police/

Rioting protesters set fire to an Atlanta Wendy’s Saturday night. The fast food restaurant was the scene of the deadly police shooting Friday night of a black man, 27-years-old Rayshard Brooks, as he resisted and fled from arrest with a Taser he stole from an officer. Brooks, who was being arrested after being found passed out at the wheel of a car in line at the Wendy’s drive-thru and allegedly failed a field sobriety test, was shot by police when he turned and aimed the stolen Taser at an officer as he fled.

Atlanta police Chief Erika Shields resigned Saturday afternoon over the shooting.

Long view:

Protesters have lit a fire inside Wendy’s. @ajc pic.twitter.com/7E6S0vJbkx — Sarah Kallis (@SarahKallis) June 14, 2020

TRENDING: Atlanta Police Chief Resigns After Deadly Police Shooting of Black Man Resisting Arrest at Wendy’s Drive-Thru

Close-up view:

The Wendy’s in #Atlanta where #RayshardBrooks was executed by race soldiers last night, is currently on fire pic.twitter.com/o89yc6A88P — Tariq Nasheed 🇺🇸 (@tariqnasheed) June 14, 2020

Wendy’s is on fire. pic.twitter.com/YloSVV2AKQ — The Atlanta Voice (@theatlantavoice) June 14, 2020

Protesters had earlier smashed window at the Wendy’s and tossed “fireworsk” inside.

Protesters are breaking the windows of the Wendy’s that Rayshard Brooks was shot at. @ajc pic.twitter.com/CNJS5TE9Pa — Sarah Kallis (@SarahKallis) June 14, 2020

Protesters have thrown a firework inside Wendy’s @ajc pic.twitter.com/XVIY3xn2dN — Sarah Kallis (@SarahKallis) June 14, 2020

There goes @Wendys on University Ave. I had to step away for my own safety but here is a look at rioters right before they lit a firework in the Wendy’s where #atlantapolice shot and killed #RayshardBrooks @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/rR0XdDkaBk — Alex Whittler (@AlexWhittler) June 14, 2020

Ppl threw fireworks in the wendys pic.twitter.com/xDdG8O754A — worlds no1 best hacker (@meowvvvvv) June 14, 2020

Protesters also set a bush ablaze:

Protesters are burning a bush outside of Wendy’s. @ajc pic.twitter.com/b9TqBHwcF7 — Sarah Kallis (@SarahKallis) June 14, 2020

Videos from Friday night shooting:

GBI released video that shows the moment Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed by an Atlanta Police officer at a Wendys on University Ave last night. Police say Brooks had taken an officer’s taser and pointed it at the officer as he ran. pic.twitter.com/1G8fn03gFV — Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) June 13, 2020

Update: Trigger Warning — Atlanta Police killed a man on University & Pryor Rd at Wendy’s. Apparently, it was a traffic stop & he was DUI. He was shot 3 times in the back. SMH! #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/EUHgXUzBd1 — Mia the Multimedia Maven (@miaharden_) June 13, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

