Texas land commissioner George P. Bush, the eldest son of former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, delivered a simple message for rioters who might be thinking about trashing The Alamo: “Don’t mess with The Alamo.”

Bush released a statement on Saturday evening after social media posts claimed that so-called “protesters” were wanting to take down The Alamo, which comes as violent rioters have trashed inner cities across the country and have destroyed historical monuments and statues in recent days.

One social media post that went viral online came from lawyer Robert Barnes, who wrote: “Protesters in San Antonio now demanding tearing down The Alamo.” The tweet had nearly 9,000 retweets several hours after it was posted.

Protesters in San Antonio now demanding tearing down The Alamo. — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) June 13, 2020

Bush released a statement late on Saturday, saying, “The Alamo is the Shrine of Texas Liberty. And it will be defended. My office is closely watching the social media posts and rumors from protestors who are threatening to come to The Alamo.”

“Rest assured we have already deployed, for several weeks and will continue to do so, the Alamo Rangers in partnership with SAPD, The Department of Public Safety and The National Guard to protect this sacred site,” Bush continued. “My message to the protestors is simple: Don’t mess with The Alamo.”

