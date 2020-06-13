http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/efbHd1oPnfM/

Trayvon Martin’s mother said recently that she does not support efforts to reduce law enforcement resources amid calls to defund the police.

“I think we need more police,” Sybrina Fulton explained, adding, “We need police with better standards, and police with better ethics and better work habits,” according to the Daily Caller.

“I want residents to feel safe. I want to bridge the gap between the law enforcement and the community,” she continued.

In May 2019, Fulton announced she was running for a seat on Florida’s Miami-Dade County Commission with gun control as her top priority, according to Breitbart News.

“Since 2012, I have advocated tirelessly to empower our communities and make them safer. But the work is not done. I am proud to announce that I will run to represent District 1 on the county commission,” she said at the time.

Through her work with the Trayvon Martin Foundation, Fulton became a “leading voice on the need to end senseless gun violence,” her campaign website noted.

The foundation said its mission was to “provide both emotional and financial support to families who have loss [sic] a child to gun violence.”

The site continued:

Our goal is to shift the conversation from intervention to reform. Our programs are strengthening families through leadership, support, guidance, and counseling. The Foundation is supported by a network of individuals and companies who share a unified vision of a world free of senseless killings. Our core mission is to gain fellowship toward personal restoration and ultimately community building.

In February 2012, George Zimmerman shot and killed Martin in self-defense. He was charged, tried, then cleared of all charges in July 2013, according to Breitbart News.

Regarding George Floyd’s death while in police custody, Fulton said whenever there was a loss of life, she wanted the alleged killer arrested and independent investigators to conduct a “thorough investigation.”

“I want to make sure that the police departments are compassionate enough to know when there is an issue. I want the good cops to say something about the bad cops,” she commented during an interview on June 1.

“I want laws to change so that whenever there’s a drug and alcohol test done on the person that’s deceased and a background check on a person that’s deceased, the same thing needs to happen to the person that shot and killed them,” Fulton concluded.

