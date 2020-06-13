https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/truck-drivers-say-will-not-deliver-dangerous-far-left-cities-defunded-police-departments/

77% of truck drivers say they will not deliver to far left cities with defunded police departments.

Nor should they.

Truck driving is a dangerous profession.

Far left mayors and violent rioters make it deadly.

Here’s a scene from a “peaceful protest” last week that did not end well for the trucker.

The mob yanked him from his cab and beat him senseless.

Truck driver dragged out of his vehicle into the road and attacked by a mob of savages in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/yLxkqZ0cba — Jack Dawkins (@DawkinsReturns) June 1, 2020

TRENDING: Biden Narrows VP Pick Down to Six Women — But Look Who’s NOT on the List!

Via CD Life:

As cities across the country are discussing defunding or disbanding their police departments, truck drivers are voicing concerns of safety. Seventy-seven percent of truck drivers say they will refuse to deliver freight to cities with defunded police departments. Truck driving is historically ranked as one of the most dangerous jobs in the country. In 2018, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistic reported truck driving as the most deadly job in the country. Truck drivers have spent the last year on the front line of a global pandemic and protests. Now many are fearful of what might happen if police departs disband or are defunded. Truck drives have been voicing their concerns on the CDLLife App. After reading about their concerns, CDLLife posted a poll on the app. We asked drivers on the app, “Would you pick up/deliver to cities with defunded or disbanded police departments? Why or why not?” To date, 77% of drivers say they will refuse loads to cities with disbanded or defunded police departments.

Read the rest here.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

