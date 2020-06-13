https://www.wnd.com/2020/06/trump-confidants-call-brad-parscale-fired-re-election-campaign-stalls-no-strategy/

(BIG LEAGUE POLITICS) Some of President Donald Trump’s top confidants are urging for campaign manager Brad Parscale to be fired and replaced with someone deemed by observers as more competent and qualified heading into this year’s election against former Vice President Joe Biden.

“People within his inner circle continue to question Brad’s ability to bring the campaign down the home stretch because of his inexperience,” a longtime adviser to the president told the New York Post.

“There’s no strategy, there’s no messaging,” the adviser added.

