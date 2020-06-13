https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-responds-to-joe-bidens-election-warning-military-escort-speculation

During an interview on Fox News with Harris Faulkner, President Donald Trump responded to presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s speculation that the president may try to steal the election, or that the military may need to escort Trump out of the White House if he loses the election but refuses to leave.

“Look, Joe’s not all there, everybody knows it,” Trump told Faulkner, after he explained that he hadn’t heard of Biden’s remarks until she told him about them. “It’s sad when you look at it, and you see it for yourself. He’s created his own sanctuary city in the basement of wherever he is, and he doesn’t come out.”

Trump then responded directly to the comments: “And certainly if I don’t win, I don’t win. I mean, you know, go on and do other things. I think it would be a very sad thing for our country.”

Biden made the remarks on Thursday during an appearance on “The Daily Show” with host Trevor Noah, where he cited recent rebuttals from former military officials to support his claim that the United States wouldn’t stand for Trump staying in the White House and flouting the results of the general election. Biden also said: “This president’s going to try to steal this election.”

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany later responded to Biden’s remarks by saying Trump is looking forward to November, and accused the Democratic Party of grandstanding and leveling “conspiracy theories.”

As The Daily Wire previously reported, Biden was sharply criticized for similar election remarks he made in April, including from columnists at mainstream media sites such as The Washington Post and CNN.

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has also offered conspiracy theories about Trump potentially engaging in election-time antics, including a peculiar statement she made about Jared Kushner, an advisor and the president’s son-in-law, and the date of the presidential election in response to the New York Times headline: “Kushner, Law Aside, Doesn’t Rule Out Moving 2020 Election.”

“I can’t believe I have to write this sentence, but the president’s son-in-law doesn’t get to decide when the election is,” said Clinton in a tweet posting a link to the article.

I can’t believe I have to write this sentence, but the president’s son-in-law doesn’t get to decide when the election is. https://t.co/7CrpHny6TF — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 13, 2020

However, the Times’ article she linked specifically mentioned, twice, including once in the very first sentence, that White House staffers don’t decide when the general election gets to take place, as it’s an event with a date determined by federal law.

In a statement to The New York Times, Kushner later clarified that he has “not been involved in, nor am I aware of, any discussions about trying to change the date of the presidential election.”

