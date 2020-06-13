https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/zerohedge-tylerdurden-twitter/2020/06/13/id/972018

Twitter has decided to reinstate the account of Zero Hedge after suspending the account of the libertarian blog in January for violating its harassment policy.

“We made an error in our enforcement action in this case,” a Twitter spokesperson wrote in an email, Bloomberg reported. “Based on additional context from the account holder in appeal, we have reinstated the account. We have a dedicated appeals process for all account holders.”

The platform banned the Zero Hedge Twitter account after the site published an article with the name and personal information of a researcher they said may know about the source of coronavirus.

In the article titled “Is This The Man Behind The Global Coronavirus Pandemic?” the Zero Hedge author that goes by the moniker Tyler Durden posted a photo of the researcher from the Wuhan Institute of Virology and encouraged his readers to pay him “a visit” to ask about the origins of coronavirus.

“We are glad that Twitter has rectified their error and look forward to rejoining the conversation,” Durden said in an email when asked about the account’s reinstatement.

