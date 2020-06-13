https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/06/video-second-video-released-shows-rashard-brooks-pointing-taser-gun-police-deadly-shooting/

An Atlanta man was shot dead Friday night in Atlanta.

Rayshard Brooks fell asleep in the Wendy’s parking lot.

When the police arrived Rayshard failed a breathalyzer test. Then when police attempted to arrest Brooks he because violent.

The black man was caught on camera wrestling with police and resisting arrest.

The man was then shot dead after he took the officer’s taser gun and fled down the street.

Here is the video.

Brooks was fighting two police officers.

A second video of the shooting shows Rashard Brooks pointing the stolen taser gun at police.

From the video Centermillennieals.

You can see the guy pointed something at the cop and that’s what got him killed. It may be the taser, it may be the gun from our perspective. It’s more logical that it would be the taser, so eminent threat was absolutely triggered by this event. Unfortunately it had to go down like this, because two times he risked the officers lives. This goes to show angles are extremely important in situations like this.

